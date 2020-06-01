Academic Minute
Consent to Search

Do you have to let the government search you? In today's Academic Minute, part of Scripps College Week, Jennifer Groscup has the answer. Groscup is an associate professor of psychology at Scripps. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 

Please review our commenting policy here.

Popular Right Now

Colleges counter looming enrollment declines with tuition bargains

Author discusses new book on merit and higher education

ACT replaces leader; College Board accused of irregular registrations for SAT

College Leaders Respond to Death of George Floyd

Some departments plan on suspending or limiting graduate cohorts for a year or longer, to free up ti

Brown University cuts 11 varsity sports

To survive in a post-pandemic world, colleges must rethink their value proposition now (opinion)

Live Updates: Latest News on Coronavirus and Higher Education

June 1 roundup: Loan issues, canceled visas and a special Q&A

Back to Top