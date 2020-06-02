Academic Minute
Global Warming

How much of recent global warming would have happened without humans? In today's Academic Minute, part of Scripps College Week, Branwen Williams explores the data to find the answer. Williams is an associate professor of environmental science at Scripps. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 

Please review our commenting policy here.

Popular Right Now

Federal guidance, formula made disbursing emergency student aid difficult for community colleges

Higher ed leaders address protests, racial tensions and the killing of George Floyd

What’s needed to make a campus safe now is at odds with the iconic college experience people crave (

On the heels of the George Floyd killing, colleges have a moral imperative to not work with local po

Colleges counter looming enrollment declines with tuition bargains

June 2 roundup: Statements on George Floyd, athletics cuts and more

Federal Appeals Court Defines 'Fairness' in Title IX Policies

Alcohol Affects College Women's Academics More Than Men

Chadron State Title IX procedures under microscope

Back to Top