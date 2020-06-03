Is there a catch to rising home prices? In today's Academic Minute, part of Scripps College Week, Nicholas Kacher determines the unintended consequences of this usually good economic development. Kacher is an assistant professor of economics at Scripps. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
