Gaining more information on disease outbreaks will be crucial for the future. In today's Academic Minute, part of Scripps College Week, Christina Edholm discusses how managers can better prepare for these epidemics. Edholm is an assistant professor of mathematics at Scripps. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
Topics
Popular Right Now
Professor resigns after criticizing protesters and another faces calls for his termination
Envisioning a day in the life of a faculty member on campus this fall (opinion)
Small colleges sign deals with local hospitals to bring coronavirus testing, tracing services to cam
Enrollments Could Rise While Tuition Revenue Falls, Moody’s Says
Community college systems in Virginia, California to review law enforcement training
Lawyers explain the many legal issues colleges could face whether they reopen or not
SUNY Chancellor Named Next Ohio State President
Q&A with incoming and outgoing heads of the Northeast's regional accreditor
Please review our commenting policy here.