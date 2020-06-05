Academic Minute
Reducing Health-Care Costs

How do we cut the cost of health care in the U.S.? In today's Academic Minute, part of Scripps College Week, Sean Flynn has some solutions. Flynn is a professor of economics at Scripps. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 

Please review our commenting policy here.

Popular Right Now

Students' admission rescinded in response to racist online speech

Professor resigns after criticizing protesters and another faces calls for his termination

Envisioning a day in the life of a faculty member on campus this fall (opinion)

Professor Denounces ‘Black Privilege’

How the shift to remote learning might affect students, instructors and colleges

7 guidelines for effective teaching online

Republicans encourage campuses to reopen; Democrats want safeguards

Most teaching is going remote. Will that help or hurt online learning?

Peer advice for instructors teaching online for first time

Back to Top