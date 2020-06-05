How do we cut the cost of health care in the U.S.? In today's Academic Minute, part of Scripps College Week, Sean Flynn has some solutions. Flynn is a professor of economics at Scripps. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
Topics
Popular Right Now
Students' admission rescinded in response to racist online speech
Professor resigns after criticizing protesters and another faces calls for his termination
Envisioning a day in the life of a faculty member on campus this fall (opinion)
Professor Denounces ‘Black Privilege’
How the shift to remote learning might affect students, instructors and colleges
7 guidelines for effective teaching online
Republicans encourage campuses to reopen; Democrats want safeguards
Most teaching is going remote. Will that help or hurt online learning?
Please review our commenting policy here.