The world is getting more and more urban. In today's Academic Minute, part of SUNY Oneonta Sustainability Week, Greg Fulkerson explains why an urban world will still depend on rural areas. Fulkerson is an associate professor of sociology at Oneonta, part of the State University of New York system. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
