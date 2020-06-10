Empty landscapes can be a haven for other forms of life. In today's Academic Minute, part of SUNY Oneonta Sustainability Week, Tyra Olstad says we should value these spaces. Olstad is an assistant professor of geography and environmental sustainability at Oneonta, part of the State University of New York system. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
