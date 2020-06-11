Academic Minute
Pilgrimages Could Save the Environment

Pilgrimages could save the environment. In today's Academic Minute, part of SUNY Oneonta Sustainability Week, James Mills explores how. Mills is an assistant professor of geography and environmental sustainability at Oneonta, part of the State University of New York system. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

