What happens when carbon emissions are taxed? In today's Academic Minute, part of SUNY Oneonta Sustainability Week, Philip Sirianni explores how our neighbor has fared with this policy in place. Sirianni is an associate professor of economics at Oneonta, part of the State University of New York system. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
