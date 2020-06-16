Academic Minute
Solvable Dynamical Systems

Are all math problems solvable? In today's Academic Minute, part of University of Colorado, Colorado Springs, Week, Oksana Bihun looks into outer space for one answer. Bihun is an associate professor in the department of mathematics at Colorado Springs. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

