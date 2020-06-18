Academic Minute
3-D Printing From Concrete to Rockets

Three-D printing still faces many hurdles. In today's Academic Minute, part of University of Colorado, Colorado Springs, Week, Jenna McCollum examines how to design new printers for the future. McCollum is an assistant professor in the department of mechanical and aerospace engineering at Colorado Springs. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

