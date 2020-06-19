Academic Minute
Studying Fruit Flies to Understand Neurologic Disorders

Can fruit flies help us understand more about human neurological disorders? In today's Academic Minute, part of University of Colorado, Colorado Springs, Week, Eugenia Olesnicky Killian determines how their genes can help us understand our own. Olesnicky Killian is an associate professor in the department of biology at Colorado Springs. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 

Please review our commenting policy here.

Popular Right Now

College football players test positive for virus as HBCUs cancel four games

The growing and disturbing tendency of grad students to fall into one of two categories: academic te

Supreme Court rules that Trump administration cannot immediately end DACA

Colleges acknowledge Juneteenth holiday

In Britain, campaign renewed to take down statues of Cecil Rhodes

Supreme Court rules that Trump administration cannot immediately end DACA

Changing federal guidance, logistical hiccups stall emergency grants to college students

Administrators who say they support diversity and inclusion aren't reaching out enough to black coll

A Closed Debate About Reopening | Confessions of a Community College Dean

Back to Top