Can fruit flies help us understand more about human neurological disorders? In today's Academic Minute, part of University of Colorado, Colorado Springs, Week, Eugenia Olesnicky Killian determines how their genes can help us understand our own. Olesnicky Killian is an associate professor in the department of biology at Colorado Springs. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
