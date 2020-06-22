Academic Minute
Variety in Exercises

Should you change up your exercise routine? In today's Academic Minute, part of New York University Week, Susan Malone determines if doing different types of exercise can help you not get bored. Malone is a senior research scientist at NYU's Rory Meyers College of Nursing. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

