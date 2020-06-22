Should you change up your exercise routine? In today's Academic Minute, part of New York University Week, Susan Malone determines if doing different types of exercise can help you not get bored. Malone is a senior research scientist at NYU's Rory Meyers College of Nursing. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
Topics
Popular Right Now
Working paper models COVID spread at university
Two black scholars say UVA denied them tenure after belittling their work
Colleges reverse admissions offers
College football programs hit by COVID after resumption of voluntary workouts
Differing views as states consider whether colleges should test all students for COVID-19
Citing pandemic-related pressures, St. Xavier University cuts ties with faculty union
Colleges must directly consider how sex figures into campus life during the pandemic (opinion)
Faculty should support the academic freedom of colleagues who buck conventional wisdom (opinion)
Please review our commenting policy here.