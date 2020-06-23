Academic Minute
Racial Inequality

Racial discrimination can be hidden in less visible places. In today's Academic Minute, part of New York University Week, Deborah N. Archer explores this statement. Archer is an associate professor of clinical law; co-faculty director of the Center on Race, Inequality and the Law; and director of the Civil Rights Clinic at NYU's School of Law. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 

Please review our commenting policy here.

Popular Right Now

Working paper models COVID spread at university

CUNY system suffers more coronavirus deaths than any other higher ed system in the U.S.

The 'First Amendment response' as the first response to racism on campus

Immigration restrictions target H-1Bs, certain J visas

Two black scholars say UVA denied them tenure after belittling their work

In times of crisis, colleges should ask different questions than they do in a traditional strategic

Congressional Democrats worry pandemic will worsen racial disparities in education

Campus labs are starting to open back up

Report: COVID-19 Has Hurt College Students

Back to Top