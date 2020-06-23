Racial discrimination can be hidden in less visible places. In today's Academic Minute, part of New York University Week, Deborah N. Archer explores this statement. Archer is an associate professor of clinical law; co-faculty director of the Center on Race, Inequality and the Law; and director of the Civil Rights Clinic at NYU's School of Law. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
