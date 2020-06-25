Teacher retention is a big issue in education. In today's Academic Minute, part of New York University Week, Luis Rodriguez looks into how teacher evaluation systems play a role in turnover. Rodriguez is an assistant professor of education leadership at NYU. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
