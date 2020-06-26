Academic Minute
Do Americans care about economic inequality? In today's Academic Minute, a Student Spotlight as part of New York University Week, Shahrzad Goudarzi looked to find out. Goudarzi is a doctoral candidate in psychology at NYU. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

