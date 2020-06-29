Academic Minute
Substance Abuse Disorders

We should look to change how we view addiction. In today's Academic Minute, part of Longwood University Week, Kevin Doyle describes better ways of treatment. Doyle is an associate professor of education at Longwood. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 

Please review our commenting policy here.

Popular Right Now

College presidents increasingly worried about perceived value of degrees

Ursinus College met its admissions goals, with money and faculty attention

Lurching Toward Fall, Disaster on the Horizon | Just Visiting

Two private colleges have distinctly different plans for reopening in the fall (opinion)

Admissions deans release statement on what students and colleges should know

New MIT Press Journal to Debunk Bad COVID-19 Research

USC Dean Resigns After Admitting Relationship With Student

Trump puts skills over degrees in federal hiring; college groups confident in value of degrees

Washington & Lee Name Change Petition Draws Criticism

Back to Top