Academic Minute
Programs for Students With Disabilities

Campuses are stepping up to help those in need. In today's Academic Minute, part of Longwood University Week, Ian Danielsen looks at programs designed to help those with disabilities get the education they need. Danielsen is an assistant professor of social work at Longwood. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

