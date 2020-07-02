Academic Minute
T-Cells

We need a cancer treatment that leaves behind adverse side effects. In today's Academic Minute, part of Longwood University Week, Amorette Barber details one such method that is on the way. Barber is an associate professor of biology at Longwood. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

