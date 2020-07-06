Anne Frank has become the symbol of the Holocaust in the Netherlands, but there’s more to learn. In today's Academic Minute, Loyola University New Orleans' Naomi Yavneh Klos delves into more of this history. Yavneh Klos is a professor of languages and cultures at Loyola. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
