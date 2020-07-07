Academic Minute
Fostering Growth Through Teen Writing Conferences

What helps foster the joy of writing in teens? In today's Academic Minute, Saint Mary's College's Katherine Higgs-Coulthard examines this question through an out-of-school experience. Higgs-Coulthard is an assistant professor in the department of education at Saint Mary’s, in Indiana. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

Popular Right Now

Department of Homeland Security rule bans international students from online-only instruction models

Coronavirus roundup: More universities announce plans for largely online fall terms

The Coming Fall Crisis | Leadership in Higher Education

Tenure Is Dead: Pandemic Edition | Just Visiting

Are those deciding whether to reopen campuses this fall facing the same risks as everyone else? (opi

A Childcare Conundrum | Confessions of a Community College Dean

Connecticut college system to use reserve funds for tuition-free community college program

Cornell researchers say in-person semester for university safer than online one

Where ‘Generals Die in Bed’ Gets Online Education Wrong | Learning Innovation

Back to Top