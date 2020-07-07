What helps foster the joy of writing in teens? In today's Academic Minute, Saint Mary's College's Katherine Higgs-Coulthard examines this question through an out-of-school experience. Higgs-Coulthard is an assistant professor in the department of education at Saint Mary’s, in Indiana. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
