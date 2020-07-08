Doing comforting things virtually has been an important coping method for stress and anxiety. In today's Academic Minute, the University of Vermont's Trish O’Kane discusses one way students are learning about the natural world from afar. O'Kane is a lecturer in Vermont's Rubenstein School of Environment and Natural Resources. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
