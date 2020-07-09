The time is now to understand historical and contemporary relations of power. In today's Academic Minute, Allegheny College's Barbara Shaw delves into building a reimagined future. Shaw is the Brett ’64 and Gwen ’65 Elliott Professor for Interdisciplinary Studies and the director of interdisciplinarity at Allegheny. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
