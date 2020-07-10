Did Donald Trump inherit a playbook from J. Edgar Hoover? In today's Academic Minute, Marshall University's Stephen Underhill explores how one led to the other. Underhill is an associate professor of communication studies at Marshall. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
