Academic Minute
Porcelain

Some of our possessions have more history than we realize. In today's Academic Minute, Louisiana State University's Suzanne Marchand looks into one such object. Marchand is a professor of history at LSU. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

