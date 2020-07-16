What were people thinking about stay-at-home orders during the COVID-19 pandemic? In today's Academic Minute, Loyola Marymount University's Brianne Gilbert called around to find out. Gilbert is a senior lecturer in political science and urban and environmental sciences at Loyola Marymount. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
