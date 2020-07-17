Academic Minute
What children read can have a big influence on their future friends. In today's Academic Minute, Bates College's Krista Aronson explores how reading a diverse range of stories can have an impact. Aronson is a professor of psychology at Bates. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

