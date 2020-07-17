What children read can have a big influence on their future friends. In today's Academic Minute, Bates College's Krista Aronson explores how reading a diverse range of stories can have an impact. Aronson is a professor of psychology at Bates. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
Topics
Popular Right Now
Pennsylvania university system proposes plan for redesign
Budget 'Bloodbath' at University of Akron
Rescission of international student policy directive leaves unresolved questions about new students
Key threatening developments that colleges should consider if planning on reopening for the fall sem
University of South Pacific plagued by scandal
COVID-19 roundup: More sports leagues punt on fall; small colleges reverse reopening plans
Most teaching is going remote. Will that help or hurt online learning?
How the shift to remote learning might affect students, instructors and colleges
Trump administration drops directive on international students and online courses