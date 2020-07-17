The latest episode of the Pulse podcast features an interview with Rajnish Kumar, CEO and co-founder at Verificient Technologies. Kumar and The Pulse's host, Rodney B. Murray, executive director of academic technology at the University of the Sciences, discuss Proctortrack, the company's platform for automatic proctoring solutions. Find more at Rod's Pulse Podcast.
