Academic Minute
Captive Animals

Zoos can be a bad environment for some animals. In today's Academic Minute, part of Kennesaw State University Week, Allison M. Martin looks into developing better practices for captive animals. Martin is an assistant professor of psychology at Kennesaw State. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

