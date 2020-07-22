Driverless cars are already on our roads, whether we realize it or not. In today's Academic Minute, part of Kennesaw State University Week, Jack Labriola explores the need for human drivers to still be paying attention. Labriola is an assistant professor of technical communication at Kennesaw State. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
