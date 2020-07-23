How can something rare become a lasting symbol for a state? In today's Academic Minute, part of Kennesaw State University Week, William Thomas Okie determines one symbol that has survived this test despite not being plentiful. Okie is an associate professor of history at Kennesaw State. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
