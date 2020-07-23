Academic Minute
Georgia Peaches

How can something rare become a lasting symbol for a state? In today's Academic Minute, part of Kennesaw State University Week, William Thomas Okie determines one symbol that has survived this test despite not being plentiful. Okie is an associate professor of history at Kennesaw State. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

Popular Right Now

Harvard, USC tell new international students not to come

COVID-19 roundup: Variations on fall campus reopenings; database of fall plans

Fraternity chapter suspended for statement on ties to Confederacy

A professor describes what it's like to teach in an in-person college classroom during the pandemic

10 strategies to support students and help them learn during the coronavirus crisis (opinion)

Is technology the best way to stop online cheating? No, experts say: better teaching is.

7 guidelines for effective teaching online

Organizing Your Literature: Spreadsheet Style | GradHacker

Back to Top