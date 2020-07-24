Are people fans of certain brands? In today's Academic Minute, part of Kennesaw State University Week, Amber Hutchins discusses this new ground and how companies are reacting. Hutchins is an associate professor of digital and new technologies at Kennesaw State. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
