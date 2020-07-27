How are we dealing with the pandemic? In today's Academic Minute, the University of Florida's Trysh Travis discusses why positive thinking is popping up again during this time. Travis is an associate professor at the Center for Gender, Sexualities and Women’s Studies Research at Florida. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
