Digital literacy skills suddenly have become very important to learning. In today's Academic Minute, Sonoma State University's Gina Baleria examines how these skills can bring belonging to students who aren’t together. Baleria is an assistant professor of journalism, media writing and digital media at Sonoma State. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
Topics
Popular Right Now
Regional public colleges prepare to return to on-campus learning
Leading voice on welfare reform accused of racism
How colleges are communicating with students about COVID-19
Four key things students say they want from college this fall (opinion)
FBI arrests scholars accused of lying about Chinese military ties
Senate Republicans Propose $29 Billion for Higher Ed
Mass. Supreme Court: Colleges Must Protect Drunk Students
ICE clarifies new international students can't take all-online courses
7 Ways to Make the Fall Semester Better Than the Spring’s | Higher Ed Gamma