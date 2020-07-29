Marine mammals can be biomarkers for the health of an ecosystem. In today's Academic Minute, SUNY Empire State College's Kevin Woo explores one such system. Woo is an associate professor of science, mathematics and technology at Empire State, part of the State University of New York system. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
