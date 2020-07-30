It’s hard following a diet, even if it’s for medical reasons. In today's Academic Minute, Northcentral University's Maria Antonia Rodriguez details a plan that helps to keep people on the straight and narrow. Rodriguez is an associate professor of psychology at Northcentral. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
