Academic Minute
DASH Diet

It’s hard following a diet, even if it’s for medical reasons. In today's Academic Minute, Northcentral University's Maria Antonia Rodriguez details a plan that helps to keep people on the straight and narrow. Rodriguez is an associate professor of psychology at Northcentral. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

