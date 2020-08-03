How does a brand market effectively during a pandemic? In today's Academic Minute, part of Loyola University Maryland Week, Greg Hoplamazian offers some advice to help out. Hoplamazian is an associate professor of communication at Loyola. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
Topics
Popular Right Now
Lessons from a college that has practiced having socially distant classes (opinion)
University of Arizona acquires Ashford University
Students asked to sign liability waivers to return to campus
UNC Chapel Hill faculty to students: stay home
Study recommends testing students every two days, college football players push back and more COVID
Some campuses resume campus tours, with many changes
Colleges reverse decisions to open in person
Congress aid discriminates against colleges serving minorities, groups warn
Nonfaculty Educators, COVID-19 and the Faculty/Staff Divide | Learning Innovation