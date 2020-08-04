Not all book clubs are alike. In today's Academic Minute, part of Loyola University Maryland Week, Jean Lee Cole examines one from history that was more than meets the eye. Cole is an associate professor of English at Loyola. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
Topics
Popular Right Now
Lessons from a college that has practiced having socially distant classes (opinion)
Apparent death hoax rocks Science Twitter
University of Arizona acquires Ashford University
Backlash begins against University of Arizona's acquisition of Ashford University
Pandemic's impact on eight learners and their education and work plans
UNC Chapel Hill faculty to students: stay home
Unity College to End On-Campus Instruction
Students asked to sign liability waivers to return to campus