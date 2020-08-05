Academic Minute
Psychological First Aid

We could all use some psychological first aid right now. In today's Academic Minute, part of Loyola University Maryland Week, Jeff Lating explores how a tool can reduce anxiety and stress at a crucial time. Lating is a professor of psychology at Loyola. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

