Academic Minute
Insects and Crime Scenes

Are insects hindering crime scene investigations? In today's Academic Minute, part of Loyola University Maryland Week, David Rivers explores how these critters can send investigators on the wrong track. Rivers is a professor of biology at Loyola. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

Popular Right Now

Lessons from a college that has practiced having socially distant classes (opinion)

COVID-19 roundup: fall strategy shifts in waves; 'zero' mortality risk for students?

Athletes call on leaders to make right decision about fall season

Author discusses book on grad school

A new playbook for confronting higher education’s looming budget shortfalls (opinion)

Colleges review criminal justice curricula, responding to killing of George Floyd

Seasoned faculty member reflects on what he wishes he'd known as a new professor (opinion)

India adopts major plan for higher education expansion

Due to COVID, demand for analytics has risen significantly, but information doesn't mean action (opi

Back to Top