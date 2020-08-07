How did you authenticate your message long before Face and Touch ID? In today's Academic Minute, part of Loyola University Maryland Week, Kerry Boeye looks to the past for an answer. Boeye is an assistant professor of fine arts at Loyola. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
Topics
Popular Right Now
Housing developer reminded universities about project debt as they mulled fall plans
Seasoned faculty member reflects on what he wishes he'd known as a new professor (opinion)
Music theory journal criticized for symposium on supposed white supremacist theorist
Lessons from a college that has practiced having socially distant classes (opinion)
Trump may use executive powers to help student loan borrowers
COVID-19 Roundup: UNC holds firm on reopening; Syracuse suspends nondistancing students
Winthrop Investigating Incoming Professor's Posts
10 strategies to support students and help them learn during the coronavirus crisis (opinion)