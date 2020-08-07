Academic Minute
Seal Matrix

How did you authenticate your message long before Face and Touch ID? In today's Academic Minute, part of Loyola University Maryland Week, Kerry Boeye looks to the past for an answer. Boeye is an assistant professor of fine arts at Loyola. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

 

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

Popular Right Now

Housing developer reminded universities about project debt as they mulled fall plans

Seasoned faculty member reflects on what he wishes he'd known as a new professor (opinion)

Music theory journal criticized for symposium on supposed white supremacist theorist

Lessons from a college that has practiced having socially distant classes (opinion)

Trump may use executive powers to help student loan borrowers

COVID-19 Roundup: UNC holds firm on reopening; Syracuse suspends nondistancing students

Winthrop Investigating Incoming Professor's Posts

10 strategies to support students and help them learn during the coronavirus crisis (opinion)

Lecturer Who Tweeted About Police Won't Teach

Back to Top