Where do we look for historical insight on the current pandemic? In today's Academic Minute: SUNY New Paltz's Michael Vargas compares COVID-19 to the period of the Black Death. Vargas is a professor of medieval history at New Paltz, part of the State University of New York System. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

