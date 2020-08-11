Water is a powerful tool and an important resource. In today's Academic Minute, Berry College's Tamie Jovanelly determines how experiences can change people's relationship with this life-giving force. Jovanelly is an associate professor of geology at Berry. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
