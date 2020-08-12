Communities are very vulnerable to environmental changes. In today's Academic Minute, the University of California, San Diego's Paula Saravia explores how health can be intertwined with the environment. Saravia is a researcher at UC-San Diego. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
Topics
Popular Right Now
Hundreds of colleges walk back fall reopening plans and opt for online-only instruction
8 Ways to Improve Your Online Course | Higher Ed Gamma
Big Ten and Pac-12 postpone 2020 fall sports
Many colleges will return to normal grading this fall. But will the semester be 'normal'?
10 strategies to support students and help them learn during the coronavirus crisis (opinion)
Keep Campus Closed - What Higher Ed is Too Afraid to Say | Student Affairs and Technology
Students at colleges with face-to-face courses will be disappointed and skip class (opinion)
Lessons from a college that has practiced having socially distant classes (opinion)
Students in an online class describe four elements that made it a highly positive experience (opinio