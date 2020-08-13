Artificial intelligence and machine learning can teach us about the future. In today's Academic Minute, the University of Alaska Fairbanks' Falk Huettmann explores the benefit to the public good from these technologies. Huettmann is an associate professor of wildlife biology at Fairbanks. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
