Floods are devastating to communities, but help could be on the way. In today's Academic Minute, Texas A&M University's Amir H. Behzadan discusses how A.I. could play a role in this field. Behzadan is an associate professor in the department of construction science at Texas A&M. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
Topics
Popular Right Now
Justice Department Threatens Yale with lawsuit
10 strategies to support students and help them learn during the coronavirus crisis (opinion)
Colleges continue to slash tuition in response to pandemic
Stanford Won't Bring Students Back to Campus This Fall
Arcadia University and 2U partnership will let other colleges give undergrads a semester of coding
A polytechnic in Singapore experiments with the curriculum
To open campuses or not is a case study in strategic decision-making (opinion)
Modeling showed potential for deaths at Georgia Tech without masks and other mitigation