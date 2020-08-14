Academic Minute
Artificial Intelligence Helping Flooded Communities

Floods are devastating to communities, but help could be on the way. In today's Academic Minute, Texas A&M University's Amir H. Behzadan discusses how A.I. could play a role in this field. Behzadan is an associate professor in the department of construction science at Texas A&M. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.67 MB)

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

Popular Right Now

Justice Department Threatens Yale with lawsuit

10 strategies to support students and help them learn during the coronavirus crisis (opinion)

Colleges continue to slash tuition in response to pandemic

Stanford Won't Bring Students Back to Campus This Fall

Arcadia University and 2U partnership will let other colleges give undergrads a semester of coding

A polytechnic in Singapore experiments with the curriculum

To open campuses or not is a case study in strategic decision-making (opinion)

Modeling showed potential for deaths at Georgia Tech without masks and other mitigation

7 guidelines for effective teaching online

Back to Top