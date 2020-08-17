Academic Minute
Interprofessional Collaboration for Health Professions Students

Health-care workers can be exposed to many different things during their work. In today's Academic Minute, part of University of Central Arkansas Week, Denise Demers finds ways to make the best workers for the future. Demers is an associate professor in the department of health sciences at Central Arkansas. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.67 MB)

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

Popular Right Now

Community colleges have a tough year on enrollments

COVID-19 roundup: Rubber hits road on some campuses as fall plans continue to diverge

IP 'grab' at Youngstown State

3-5 Year COVID-19 Scenarios and Higher Ed | Learning Innovation

U of Chicago President to Step Down

College officials bringing students back to campus are like the Challenger engineers building a rock

New presidents or provosts: Albion Carteret Champlain Edgewood Hinds Michigan State Misericordia San

COVID-19's impact on for-profit colleges still murky as second-quarter earnings arrive

As higher ed responds to COVID, it should focus on three areas to ensure quality and equity (opinion

Back to Top