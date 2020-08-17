Health-care workers can be exposed to many different things during their work. In today's Academic Minute, part of University of Central Arkansas Week, Denise Demers finds ways to make the best workers for the future. Demers is an associate professor in the department of health sciences at Central Arkansas. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
