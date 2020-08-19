Occupational therapy can be a benefit to those in juvenile drug courts. Today on the Academic Minute, part of University of Central Arkansas Week, Lorrie George-Paschal details progress achieved by those involved. George-Paschal is a professor of occupational therapy at Central Arkansas. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
Topics
Popular Right Now
Pressure mounts on many colleges to move classes online
Michigan State scraps in-person undergraduate classes for fall, Notre Dame suspends for 2 weeks
Advice for how to make Zoom classes energizing and community-building (opinion)
Derek Bok discusses his new book on teaching college students
College officials bringing students back to campus are like the Challenger engineers building a rock
College advertising during COVID-19 draws criticism
Grad schools should halt doctoral admissions in the humanities for two years (opinion)
10 strategies to support students and help them learn during the coronavirus crisis (opinion)
Live Updates: Latest News on Coronavirus and Higher Education