Academic Minute
Empowering At-Risk Youth Through Theater

Shakespeare and comedy might give at-risk youth a better path. In today's Academic Minute, part of University of Central Arkansas Week, Adam Frank describes research that explores this possibility. Frank is a professor of anthropology and performance studies at Central Arkansas. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.67 MB)

