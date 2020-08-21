Service learning can benefit marginalized communities. In today's Academic Minute, part of University of Central Arkansas Week, Leah Horton discusses one way this was achieved using cooking tools. Horton is a biology lecturer at Central Arkansas. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
