Academic Minute
Community-Based Research on Global Service Learning

Service learning can benefit marginalized communities. In today's Academic Minute, part of University of Central Arkansas Week, Leah Horton discusses one way this was achieved using cooking tools. Horton is a biology lecturer at Central Arkansas. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.67 MB)

